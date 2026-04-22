Are you struggling to get enough hours at work to make ends meet?

The push to raise the minimum wage has gotten attention in Ohio and nationwide. But perhaps a lesser-known issue is the number of hours workers get.

Are you struggling to get enough hours? Many people are underemployed, working part-time and on “just-in-time scheduling.”

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the hardship of part-time employment and the push for a federal right to full-time work.

Guests:



Adelle Waldman, author, Help Wanted

Matt Bruenig, labor lawyer and founder, People’s Policy Project

Audrey Treasure, VP and executive director, Greater Cincinnati Regional Chamber Workforce Innovation Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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