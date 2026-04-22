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Economy
Cincinnati Edition

Are you struggling to get enough hours at work to make ends meet?

Published April 22, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
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The push to raise the minimum wage has gotten attention in Ohio and nationwide. But perhaps a lesser-known issue is the number of hours workers get.

Are you struggling to get enough hours? Many people are underemployed, working part-time and on “just-in-time scheduling.”

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the hardship of part-time employment and the push for a federal right to full-time work.

Guests:

  • Adelle Waldman, author, Help Wanted
  • Matt Bruenig, labor lawyer and founder, People’s Policy Project
  • Audrey Treasure, VP and executive director, Greater Cincinnati Regional Chamber Workforce Innovation Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionemploymentWages
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