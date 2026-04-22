Are you struggling to get enough hours at work to make ends meet?
The push to raise the minimum wage has gotten attention in Ohio and nationwide. But perhaps a lesser-known issue is the number of hours workers get.
Are you struggling to get enough hours? Many people are underemployed, working part-time and on “just-in-time scheduling.”
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the hardship of part-time employment and the push for a federal right to full-time work.
Guests:
- Adelle Waldman, author, Help Wanted
- Matt Bruenig, labor lawyer and founder, People’s Policy Project
- Audrey Treasure, VP and executive director, Greater Cincinnati Regional Chamber Workforce Innovation Center
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.