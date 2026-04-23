What impact could a SCOTUS decision have on Cincinnati's conversion therapy ban?

On March 31, the Supreme Court struck down a Colorado ban on conversion therapy. The court ruled that because the Colorado statute allows providers to support their patients' sexual orientation but forbids the providers from advocating for rejecting one's sexual orientation, the statute engages in "viewpoint discrimination."

Cincinnati City Council member Jeff Cramerding and five other members of City Council have sponsored a motion to have the city's legal department look at Cincinnati's prohibition against conversion therapy, which has been in place since 2015.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with local attorneys and a member of City Council.

Guests:

Cincinnati City Councilmember Jeff Cramerding

Jack Greiner, Partner, Faruki PLL

Ryan Thoreson, assistant professor of law, University of Cincinnati College of Law



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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