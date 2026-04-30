CareSource cutting reimbursements, how it will effect patients

Ohio’s largest Medicaid managed care provider is cutting reimbursements for behavioral health. CareSource announced it will cut future reimbursements and recoup payments that already have been made.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with two therapy providers about what this means for their practices and their patients. And we'll discuss the broader cuts to Medicaid.

Guests:



Alyx Fields, owner, Inclusive Counseling

Darsey Stump, chief clinical officer, Self Care Counseling

Bram Sable-Smith, midwest correspondent, KFF Health News

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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