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Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

How to improve your soil health for a more resilient garden this spring and summer

Published May 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
A bumblebee works a flower at Sawyer Point, August 2020.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU

Our temperatures have gone from frost warnings to shorts weather this past month. How can you prepare your garden through all the ups and downs?

On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts are here with May tips for planning, pruning and prepping your soil, plus all your questions answered for the full hour.

Guests:

  • Theresa Culley, interim dean for natural sciences, University of Cincinnati
  • Joe Boggs, assistant professor, Ohio State University Department of Entomology
  • Nicole Gunderman, agriculture specialist, Hamilton County Conservation District

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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