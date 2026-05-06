How you can prepare for energy costs that are projected to be higher this summer

Does it seem like utility costs keeps going up? The average utility bill is forecast to be 8.5% higher this summer, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

We know the cold snap was to blame this winter, but are peak summer costs coming earlier? What is involved when we consider an increasing energy bill?

On Cincinnati Edition, we break down energy costs and the factors at play.

Guest:



Amy Spiller, regional president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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