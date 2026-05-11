May is National Bike Month. Where can your wheels take you?

The City of Cincinnati is launching a pilot program with The Garage OTR bike shop to offer interest-free installment payments on e-bikes in an effort to promote healthy methods of transportation and reduce emissions in the city.

But how do you know what kind of e-bike is right for you? And if you're new to commuting via cycling, how do you get started?

This National Bike Month on Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss getting around on your wheels, what resources are available to cyclists and what progress Cincinnati is making to become more bike-friendly.

You can find more information about the City of Cincinnati's e-bike incentive program on the web page for the Office of Environment & Sustainability.

Guests:



Caitlin Sparks, communication & events manager, Tri-State Trails

Joshua Pine, Innovation Team director, City of Cincinnati

Kat Ruegger, volunteer bike mechanic, MoBo

Shawn Jenkins, owner, The Garage OTR



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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