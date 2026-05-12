'Join or Die' documentary makes a case for clubs

Remember all the buzz about the book Bowling Alone?

It was published in 2000 and showed how Americans had become disconnected from family, friends, neighbors and our very democracy.

Now a documentary called Join or Die is reviving that research and pushing us all to reconnect.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss a community viewing planned for this Friday.

Guests:



Leslie Rich

Kerry Rundle-McIver, secretary, Westwood Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation

Joe Groh, vice president, Oakley Community Council

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