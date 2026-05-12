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Cincinnati Edition

'Join or Die' documentary makes a case for clubs

Published May 12, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
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Remember all the buzz about the book Bowling Alone?

It was published in 2000 and showed how Americans had become disconnected from family, friends, neighbors and our very democracy.

Now a documentary called Join or Die is reviving that research and pushing us all to reconnect.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss a community viewing planned for this Friday.

Guests:

  • Leslie Rich
  • Kerry Rundle-McIver, secretary, Westwood Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation
  • Joe Groh, vice president, Oakley Community Council

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