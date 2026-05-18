When you're too broke to get a divorce

We’ve all seen high-conflict divorce cases with big money on the line. But what about when couples simply can’t afford to split?

On Cincinnati Edition, the cost of divorce and when couples stay together to avoid the financial toll.

Guests:

Mark Ogle, counsel, Bricker Graydon

Veronica Dagher, personal finance reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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