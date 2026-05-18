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Cincinnati Edition

When you're too broke to get a divorce

Published May 18, 2026 at 8:52 AM EDT
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We’ve all seen high-conflict divorce cases with big money on the line. But what about when couples simply can’t afford to split?

On Cincinnati Edition, the cost of divorce and when couples stay together to avoid the financial toll.

Guests:
Mark Ogle, counsel, Bricker Graydon
Veronica Dagher, personal finance reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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