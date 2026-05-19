Could biochar help combat climate change?
Biochar — a charcoal-like substance produced from sources like wood chips, manure and agriculture waste — is being used in Cincinnati as a soil additive. It is created by heating wood chips without oxygen.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how this material is being used in the Tri-State, for efforts like increasing the tree canopy and building more resilient gardens.
Guests:
- Crystal Courtney, division manager of natural resources, Cincinnati Park Board
- Sam Dunlap, founder, Carbon Harvest LLC
- Tera Lewandowski, director of agricultural markets, American Biochar Institute
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.