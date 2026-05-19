© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hey, Kentucky! Get your voter guide to the May 2026 primary >>
Environment
Cincinnati Edition

Could biochar help combat climate change?

Published May 19, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
a close-up of a tree with small green leaves with a blue sky and rays of sunshine peaking through the branches
David Vig
/
Unsplash

Biochar — a charcoal-like substance produced from sources like wood chips, manure and agriculture waste — is being used in Cincinnati as a soil additive. It is created by heating wood chips without oxygen.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how this material is being used in the Tri-State, for efforts like increasing the tree canopy and building more resilient gardens.

Guests:

  • Crystal Courtney, division manager of natural resources, Cincinnati Park Board
  • Sam Dunlap, founder, Carbon Harvest LLC
  • Tera Lewandowski, director of agricultural markets, American Biochar Institute

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionClimate Week
Stay Connected