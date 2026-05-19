Could biochar help combat climate change?

Biochar — a charcoal-like substance produced from sources like wood chips, manure and agriculture waste — is being used in Cincinnati as a soil additive. It is created by heating wood chips without oxygen.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how this material is being used in the Tri-State, for efforts like increasing the tree canopy and building more resilient gardens.

Guests:



Crystal Courtney, division manager of natural resources, Cincinnati Park Board

Sam Dunlap, founder, Carbon Harvest LLC

Tera Lewandowski, director of agricultural markets, American Biochar Institute



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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