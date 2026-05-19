Kentucky lawmakers said no to universal pre-K. NKY is trying its own approach

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has tried for years to get state lawmakers to approve universal preschool in the state.

But legislative leaders have refused, with some questioning the governor’s cost estimates and others arguing the state shouldn’t create new programs it will have to fund for years to come.

Now, six cities in Northern Kentucky are taking a different approach. They’re trying to boost kindergarten readiness through the Read Ready Network, an initiative that works with school districts, libraries, health care providers and others to help families get their young children ready for school.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the importance of kindergarten readiness, what it means for schools when less than half their students are prepared and how the Read Ready Network hopes to help.

Guests:



Jenny Watson, Ph.D., vice president of early learning and family power, EducateNKY

Newport Vice Mayor Julie Smith-Morrow

Rick Wolf, superintendent, Dayton Independent Schools

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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