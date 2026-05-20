Busy summer ahead of you? Look into these low-maintenance gardening trends

There's a new phemonemon making the rounds on social media — chaos gardening. The idea is to mix a variety of different seeds and embrace whatever sprouts up. If you're stressed by picking out the perfect bulbs and starter plants, could this lower-effort approach be for you?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk gardening trends, from chaos gardening to rewilding to tech solutions.

Plus, we'll discuss the importance of planting native plants for nesting song birds and and answer your questions for the full hour.

Guests:

Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Pamela Bennett, state master gardener program director, Ohio State University Extension



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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