Fewer residents are satisfied with life in Cincinnati. What's the city doing about it?

Fewer Cincinnati residents feel safe in the city compared to two years ago.

And fewer rate the city as a good place to live, work and raise kids.

That’s according to an updated resident perception survey commissioned by the city.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the survey results and how city officials are using the information.

Guests:



Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

Kelly LaFrankie, division manager of continuous improvement, Office of Performance and Data Analytics, City of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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