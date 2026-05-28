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Aging at home with AI

Published May 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
pexels

Many older adults and their children are navigating important questions about aging at home. Can AI help?

On Cincinnati Edition, the technology that can assist seniors in their home and help children keep tabs on parents. How to know if it’s right for you, the privacy concerns and when more advanced care is needed.

Guests:

  • Laura Allen, director of development, Meals on Wheels of Southwest OH & Northern KY
  • Eric Frayer, team leader, Cincinnati AI Catalyst AI for Older Adults Team
  • Crystal Kendrick, president, The Voice of Your Customer
  • Tara French, founder, Samaras Learning Labs

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionAIMeals on Wheels
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