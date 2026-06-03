© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

How to grow the best blooms this summer

Published June 3, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
A monarch butterfly sits on a flower at Sawyer Point, Cincinnati, in August, 2019.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU

Ever wanted to grow a beautiful bouquet from your very own backyard? Consider planting a cutting garden this summer for homegrown blooms.

Plus, it's nearly tomato time — which seeds yield the best flavors and how do you care for them until they're ripe?

On the Cincinnati Edition gardening show, we're here to help you prepare your gardens for the growing season and to answer your questions for the full hour.

Guests:

  • Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden
  • Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office
  • Christina Matthews, owner, The Flower Lady OTR

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionGardening
Stay Connected