How to grow the best blooms this summer

Ever wanted to grow a beautiful bouquet from your very own backyard? Consider planting a cutting garden this summer for homegrown blooms.

Plus, it's nearly tomato time — which seeds yield the best flavors and how do you care for them until they're ripe?

On the Cincinnati Edition gardening show, we're here to help you prepare your gardens for the growing season and to answer your questions for the full hour.

Guests:

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden

Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office

Christina Matthews, owner, The Flower Lady OTR



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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