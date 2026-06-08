© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Could youth employment programs help reduce crime?

Published June 8, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
An unoccupied police cruiser sits at a Downtown intersection. Two fire trucks are visible in the background.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
An unoccupied police cruiser sits at a Downtown intersection during an investigation, April 15, 2023.

As temperatures rise each summer, crime tends to increase, too.

The City of Cincinnati has programs to try to keep young people busy and out of trouble. And local nonprofits urge alternatives to violence.

Could youth employment be an important part of the answer to reducing crime?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss local violence reduction efforts this summer and what research has found about the impact of youth employment programs.

Guests:

  • Alicia Sasser Modestino, PhD, associate professor of public policy and urban affairs, Northeastern University
  • Daniel Betts, director of recreation, Cincinnati Recreation Commission
  • Mitch Morris, founder and president, Save Our Youth Kings & Queens

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected