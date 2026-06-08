Could youth employment programs help reduce crime?

As temperatures rise each summer, crime tends to increase, too.

The City of Cincinnati has programs to try to keep young people busy and out of trouble. And local nonprofits urge alternatives to violence.

Could youth employment be an important part of the answer to reducing crime?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss local violence reduction efforts this summer and what research has found about the impact of youth employment programs.

Guests:



Alicia Sasser Modestino, PhD, associate professor of public policy and urban affairs, Northeastern University

Daniel Betts, director of recreation, Cincinnati Recreation Commission

Mitch Morris, founder and president, Save Our Youth Kings & Queens

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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