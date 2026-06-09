Midwestern cities are preparing for climate migration

Cincinnati's Office of Environment and Sustainability released its Climate Migration Readiness Plan last month. The city has analyzed what other similarly situated cities have done to prepare for a possible influx of climate migrators, individuals who are temporarily or permanently relocating due to environmental changes.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how Midwest cities can prepare for people relocating from high impact areas while ensuring that the people who already live here don’t get displaced.

Guests:

Van Sullivan, interim executive director,

Green Umbrella

Green Umbrella Terry Schwarz, senior planner, Kent State University’s Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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