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Politics
Cincinnati Edition

The Trump administration proposes federal workers sign NDAs

Published June 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
a man signs a document while sitting at a desk
Evan Vucci
/
AP

Citing leaks about immigration enforcement and the U.S. raid of Venezuela, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) wrote a proposed rule published in the Federal Register in May. OPM proposes a broad non-disclosure agreement for federal workers who are hired and are currently working to sign.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss government employees’ legal rights.

Guests:

  • Michael Ottlinger, president, National Treasury Employees Union, Chapter 279, representing EPA employees in Cincinnati

  • Jack Greiner, Partner, Faruki PLL

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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