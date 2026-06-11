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How Habitat for Humanity is stepping up construction to build more homes more quickly

Published June 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati recently broke ground on a new residential development in Over-the-Rhine.
David Melendez for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati 
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati recently broke ground on a new residential development in Over-the-Rhine.

Nearly half of Ohio renters pay more than they can afford for housing.

And for those who want to buy a house, finding a starter home for sale in Greater Cincinnati can be a challenge.

To help address the need for more affordable home ownership, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati is moving beyond building one house at a time to larger scale development and new production methods to complete more homes at a faster pace.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new strategy, concerns raised by a local neighborhood and the potential impact of the new approach.

Guests:

  • Joe Hansbauer, president and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati
  • Cincinnati City Councilmember Evan Nolan

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionHousing marketaffordable housing
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