How Habitat for Humanity is stepping up construction to build more homes more quickly
Nearly half of Ohio renters pay more than they can afford for housing.
And for those who want to buy a house, finding a starter home for sale in Greater Cincinnati can be a challenge.
To help address the need for more affordable home ownership, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati is moving beyond building one house at a time to larger scale development and new production methods to complete more homes at a faster pace.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new strategy, concerns raised by a local neighborhood and the potential impact of the new approach.
Guests:
- Joe Hansbauer, president and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati
- Cincinnati City Councilmember Evan Nolan
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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