Author Amanda McCracken discusses 'When Longing Becomes Your Lover'

Amanda McCracken came up with the title for her debut book in a therapy session. Her therapist remarked "Amanda, longing is your lover." In Amanda's new book, When Longing Becomes Your Lover: Breaking from Infatuation, Rejection, and Perfectionism to Find Authentic Love: A True Story of Overcoming Limerence, the author explores her own struggles with idealized romance and her addiction to longing.

Amanda McCracken joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss how she broke free from limerence to form healthy relationships.

This interview was pre-recorded, so we can’t take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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