The cost of caring for a family during the summer

Many families spend thousands of dollars over the summer months on childcare and camps. Those expenses come on top of rising costs for housing, food, transportation and other essentials. How are families navigating a balanced budget this year?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the strain that summer has on families and what resources are available locally.

Guests:



Kim Ginn, chief program officer, 4C for Children

Rachael Baxter, executive director of out of school time, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

Chabeli Carranza, economy and childcare reporter, The 19th

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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