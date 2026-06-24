UC clinic is expanding access to substance use disorder treatment with a new approach

In 2023, a research team at the University of Cincinnati launched a clinic-based training experience within a UC resident primary care practice. They set out to integrate addiction treatment into primary care to address substance use disorders.

A study recently published in Academic Medicine, evaluated data from the clinic’s first 15 weeks, including both patient care metrics and resident education outcomes. Opioid use disorder and alcohol use disorder were among the most common diagnoses.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak to a resident and a physician involved in the clinic and hear why integrating substance use disorder care is important for medical students as well as patients.

Guests:



Dr. Michael Binder, MD, physician and associate professor of medicine, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

Dr. Stephen Feagins, MD, medical director, Hamilton County Public Health

Ellen Jochum, chief physician resident, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

This interview was pre-recorded, so we can’t take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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