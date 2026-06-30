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The Hamilton County Conviction Integrity Unit has a new director

Published June 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
A man and a woman sit at a table in front of microphones
Nick Swartsell
/
WVXU
Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich announces the Ohio Innocence Project's Donald Caster as the Conviction Integrity Unit's first director.

If you follow news in Greater Cincinnati at all, you’ve probably heard names including Elwood Jones, who spent 27 years on death row before a judge ordered his conviction overturned. A new unit is investigating cases like Jones’ to try and right wrongful convictions.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about Hamilton County's new Conviction Integrity Unit and why the prosecutor’s office says it’s needed.

Guests:

  • Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich
  • Donald Castor, director, Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office Conviction Integrity Unit

This interview was pre-recorded, so we can’t take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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