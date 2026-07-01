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Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

Bracing for heat? We've got tips for your garden

Published July 1, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
a bumblebee rests on a plant with purple leaves
Joshua A. Bickel
/
AP

Humid conditions and high temperatures are expected for the Greater Cincinnati area this first week of July. City officials throughout the Tri-State have warned that these circumstances can lead to heat-related illnesses.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how to tend to a garden in drought conditions without overexerting yourself, which plants tolerate heat best and a watering schedule for your trees.

Plus, our experts are here for the full hour to answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping, Inc.
  • Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center
  • Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionGardeningheat wavedrought
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