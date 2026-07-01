Bracing for heat? We've got tips for your garden

Humid conditions and high temperatures are expected for the Greater Cincinnati area this first week of July. City officials throughout the Tri-State have warned that these circumstances can lead to heat-related illnesses.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how to tend to a garden in drought conditions without overexerting yourself, which plants tolerate heat best and a watering schedule for your trees.

Plus, our experts are here for the full hour to answer your questions.

Guests:

Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping, Inc.

Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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