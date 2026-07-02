Treating the health gap between men and women

Men in the United States live around five years less than women. And over the past several years, men have died at higher rates than women from 14 of the top 15 causes of death.

What does it take to encourage men to seek preventative care or prompt evaluation for symptoms? On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with doctors about how to change the trajectory of mens' health outcomes.

Guests:



Helen Ouyang, emergency room doctor and contributing writer at the NYT Magazine

Adam Raskin, co-medical director, Mercy Heart Institute

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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