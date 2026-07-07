Independence Day aftermath: How to relocate dogs and cats who get so scared they run away

Did all the fireworks over the weekend leave your pets cowering in closets and hiding under beds?

Every summer, Fourth of July celebrations frighten some dogs and cats so badly that they run away.

On the Cincinnati Edition pet show, we discuss what it takes to relocate those furry family members, plus the challenges of running a no-kill animal shelter, along with a panel of experts to answer your questions.

Guests:



Jennifer Wells, DVM, program director and professor of veterinary technology, University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College

Denise Johnson, DVM, veterinarian and certified cat behavior consultant, Westerville Veterinary Clinic

Nick Hof, certified professional dog trainer, owner, Paws Look Listen

Lisa Colina, senior manager for community engagement, Cincinnati Animal CARE

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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