Engaging Black Ohioans who have lapsed in voting

The Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation wants to get out the vote. The group released a new report that finds 603,000 eligible Black voters in Ohio sat out the 2022 midterms.

Now OLBCF has launched a new program called "Civic AF." The "AF," stands for "all facts." The program is focused on people ages 25-44. OLBCF president Shayla Davis says the program will focus on top issues for this demographic including child care and public education.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss OLBCF's report and what issues are Black voters are focused on in the upcoming midterms.

Guests:



Shayla Davis, president, Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation

Ozie Davis, precinct captain, Cincinnati Precinct 5

Vada Stephens, president, Southwest Chapter of the Ohio Young Black Democrats

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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