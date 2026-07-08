Funding for Farmer Music Center

Construction is underway on Farmer Music Center, an outdoor ampitheater built beside Riverbend and the PNC Pavillion.

The project is expected to cost $160 million dollars and will hold 20,000 guests for outdoor performances when completed.

But earlier this year, Cincinnati City Council debated what amount, if any, they should vote to contribute to the venue, eventually including $2 million in the city's budget. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the center and its avenues for funding.

Guests:



Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Rosemarie Moehring, Director of Marketing, Music & Event Management, Inc.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast