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Capping Fort Washington Way

Published July 13, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Current Fort Washington Way
KZF Design

The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted Hamilton County $25 million to build a highway cap over Fort Washington Way between Vine and Walnut streets.

The money was secured via an application to the department's BUILD grant program.

But Hamilton County will have to secure an additional $25 million dollars in local funds for the project to move ahead. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the project and what's next.

Guests:

  • Cincinnati City Councilmember Jeff Cramerding
  • Phil Beck, The Banks project executive, Hamilton County
  • Pete Metz, vice president of civic strategy & policy, Cincinnati Regional Chamber

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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