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Cincinnati Edition

Fact checking claims about psychiatric medication

Published July 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
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Morry Gash
/
AP

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced federal initiatives to curb the use of antidepressants, arguing that medications used to treat depression, anxiety and PTSD are overprescribed.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with medical professionals about the usage of psychiatric medications such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.

Guests:

  • Jeffrey Strawn, MD, child and adolescent psychiatrist, UC Health
  • Tracy Cummings, chief of child and adolescent psychiatry, Lindner Center of Hope

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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