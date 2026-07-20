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Cincinnati Edition

Your questions about GLP-1s answered

Published July 20, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
a blue pen-like injectable drug sits on top of a white and red box
David J. Phillip
/
AP
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Tens of millions of people worldwide are now on drugs like Ozempic. On July 1, a pilot program made the medications available for patients on Medicare.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the potential benefits and the greater risks for older adults. Plus we're taking your questions for the full hour.

Guests:

  • Dave Knapp, founder, On The Pen
  • Colleen Swayze, MD, OBGYN and Integrative Medicine Physician, Horizen Medical

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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