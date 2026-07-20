Your questions about GLP-1s answered

Tens of millions of people worldwide are now on drugs like Ozempic. On July 1, a pilot program made the medications available for patients on Medicare.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the potential benefits and the greater risks for older adults. Plus we're taking your questions for the full hour.

Guests:

Dave Knapp, founder, On The Pen

Colleen Swayze, MD, OBGYN and Integrative Medicine Physician, Horizen Medical



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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