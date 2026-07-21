Is Graham Platner an indicator of our party politics?

Maine Democrats are coalescing behind a progressive logger, their new candidate to replace disgraced Graham Platner in the U.S. Senate race.

But let's go back, before Platner's spectacular fall, before the rape allegation became public, back to the first sign of trouble. Why did the Democratic faithful stick with the scandal ridden populist oyster farmer for so long? Does it say something about our greater political allegiances? Or our increasing drift from centrist politics?

On Cincinnati Edition we ask what Graham Platner says about our politics today.

Guests:



Shane Noem, chair, Kenton County Republican Party

David Niven, PhD, professor of Political Science, University of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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