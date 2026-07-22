How to revive a flooded garden

Did your garden flood during these recent storms? On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts have tips for getting your plants back in shape and how to prepare for the next big storm.

Plus, which, if any, fruits and vegetables are safe to eat — which need to be destroyed and which can be consumed after they’re cleaned and cooked. And how long you need to wait before replanting in soil that’s been soaked with floodwater.

It's our July gardening show with experts here to answer all your questions for the full hour.

Guests:



Joe Boggs, assistant professor of entomology, The Ohio State University

Jennifer Goldschneider, county coordinator, Hamilton County Master Gardener Volunteer program

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden

Christina Matthews, owner, The Flower Lady OTR

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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