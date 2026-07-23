The latest on cyclosporiasis in Hamilton County and across the U.S.

Hamilton County has more than a dozen confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis, with more suspected cases under review.

And the number of people reporting to emergency rooms with diarrheal illness has increased in the county.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what we know about the outbreak locally and nationwide, the source of the problem and how to avoid getting sick.

Guests:



Dr. Stephen Feagins, medical director, Hamilton County Public Health

Caroline Hopkins Lagaspi, health reporter, New York Times

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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