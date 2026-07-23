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Cincinnati Edition

The latest on cyclosporiasis in Hamilton County and across the U.S.

Published July 23, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
a photo taken through a microscope of Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts
Melanie Moser
/
CDC via AP
This undated photo taken through a microscope provided by the CDC shows Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts found in a fresh stool sample which had been prepared with a formalin solution and stained with safranin.

Hamilton County has more than a dozen confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis, with more suspected cases under review.

And the number of people reporting to emergency rooms with diarrheal illness has increased in the county.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what we know about the outbreak locally and nationwide, the source of the problem and how to avoid getting sick.

Guests:

  • Dr. Stephen Feagins, medical director, Hamilton County Public Health
  • Caroline Hopkins Lagaspi, health reporter, New York Times

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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