Mayor declares emergency, hemp drinks back on shelves, plus more top stories

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval issued a declaration of emergency after flash floods last weekend and Tuesday afternoon cause destruction to homes and businesses. Could that lead to assistance?

Plus, why didn't the Duck Creek floodgate close as planned?

Then, the Ohio EPA drops a plan to make it easier for data centers to discharge wastewater into lakes and rivers. And some THC beverages are allowed to be sold again in Ohio.

Those and more headlines from the week on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Esther Launstein, health and environment enterprise reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Sarah Donaldson, reporter/producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Nick Swartsell, longform investigative reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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