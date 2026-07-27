Are prescription medications contributing to fatal falls among older Americans?

Falls are the leading cause of injury-related deaths among adults who are 65 and older.

And the rate of fatal falls is increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, despite decades of effort to reduce geriatric falls and their potentially deadly consequences.

Epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Farley reports that death rates from fall injuries have more than tripled over the past 30 years for Americans over 65.

And he believes the reason is Americans’ reliance on prescription drugs.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with him about his findings and with experts on how to reduce falls and make homes safer for older adults.

Guests:



Thomas Farley, MD, MPH, public health educator, researcher and practitioner

Anita Burton-Heck, wellness instructor and master trainer, Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio health and wellness programs

Aaron Grant, director, Whole Home Innovation Center, People Working Cooperatively

Gerri, wellness program facilitator, Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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