UC's connection to 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan's film "The Odyssey" has burst onto the screen as this summer's must-see blockbuster.

But what makes an ancient Greek poem into a timeless classic for generations to retell? Was there a real city of Troy and a real Trojan War? And what is Cincinnati's connection to the city of legend behind "The Odyssey?"

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss our fascination with "The Odyssey" and famed UC Classics archaeologist Carl Blegen and his excavations at Troy.

Guests



Calloway Scott, assistant professor, University of Cincinnati Classic Department

Jeffrey Kramer, junior research associate, University of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast