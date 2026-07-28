Cincinnati restaurants are now being evaluated by Michelin inspectors

Cincinnati restaurants will now have the opportunity to be inlcuded in the prestigious Michelin Guide. The guide, which was started by the French tire company of the same name, awards restaurants that have exceptional dining experiences.

Selected restaurants will be revealed at a Michelin Guide American Great Lakes Ceremony in 2027. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what a recognition like this could mean for the region.

Guests:



Erik Bentz, owner/chef, Cafe Mochiko

Sarah Dworak, owner/chef, Sudova

Keith Pandolfi, food & dining writer, Cincinnati Enquirer

Julie Kirkpatrick, interim president & CEO, Visit Cincy

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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