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Film shot in Ohio sheds light on addiction recovery

Published August 12, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Noah Centineo and Will Poulter play brothers in Adam Meek's feature film Union County.
Adam Meeks
Noah Centineo and Will Poulter play brothers in Adam Meek's feature film Union County.

Ohio-born Adam Meeks makes his feature film debut with "Union County," a film shot in Ohio and using non-professional actors from Union and Logan counties. The film stars Will Poulter and Noah Centineo as brothers living in a part of Ohio hard hit by the opioid epidemic.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Meeks about the experiences that shaped the film.

Guests:

  • Adam Meeks, writer and director, Union County

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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