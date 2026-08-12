Film shot in Ohio sheds light on addiction recovery

Ohio-born Adam Meeks makes his feature film debut with "Union County," a film shot in Ohio and using non-professional actors from Union and Logan counties. The film stars Will Poulter and Noah Centineo as brothers living in a part of Ohio hard hit by the opioid epidemic.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Meeks about the experiences that shaped the film.

Guests:



Adam Meeks, writer and director, Union County

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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