Historic Mariemont Theatre to reopen under new stewardship

A local movie theater will soon be reopening its doors to cinephiles and film fanatics. Cindependent, a nonprofit organization, has raised its million-dollar goal to install new equipment like projectors, screens and a new audio system at the historic Mariemont Theater.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new opportunities moviegoers in the region will have to see independent films. And we'll discuss the work that goes into making local productions come to life on the big screen.

Guests:

Allyson West, founder and executive director, Cindependent

Amy Hassebrock, founder Mediatrix Films

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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