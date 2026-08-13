Hospitals are facing cutbacks with rural areas projected to be especially hard hit

Rural hospitals operate within thin margins, often relying on funds from Medicaid to cover their operational expenses. With sweeping cuts to Medicaid from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, those margins become even thinner. In central Ohio, a hospital's labor and delivery unit could no longer sustain itself leaving residents of Delaware County without a place within the county to give birth.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the struggles these hospitals face and the community that rallied to try to keep in-patient maternity services.

Guests:



Amanda Becker, Washington correspondent, The 19 th

Angel Smith, nurse

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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