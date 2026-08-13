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Cincinnati Edition

What does it take to run a crafty small business?

Published August 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
a light blue knit hat and a purple and white knit scarf lay on top of a pastel-colored knitted blanket
Courtesy
/
Becca Costello

Do you have the entreprenuerial spirit? Have you always dreamed of running a small business? Are you thinking about how you could start a side hustle? Coming up with a product to sell is only part of the battle.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with two artisans, a woodworker and polymer clay sculptor, as well as a financial planner to help us understand how to make a small business thrive.

Guests:

  • Dani Fraley, owner, Suncraft Collective
  • Taylor Krupinski, owner, TerraTwine
  • Zach Losey, financial planner, Foster and Motley

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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