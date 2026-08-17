What can your address tell you about your child's health?

What could your address tell you about your risk for hospitalization? Researchers at Cincinnati Children's think it can tell a whole lot. They have developed a new tool they say will predict a child's risk of being hospitalized based on every street address in Cincinnati.

It's different from previous studies that have examined health outcomes by zip code in that it more specifically targets individual addresses and breaks down factors including the condition of homes and nearby crime.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss what this study could mean for health interventions and even greater policy changes.

Guests:



Carson Hartlage, MD/PhD candidate in the Division of Biomedical Informatics, Cincinnati Children’s

Rachel Barr, team lead attorney, Legal Aid Society of Southwest Ohio

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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