As the new school year begins, what's the best approach to safety?

For school administrators, getting ready for the new academic year means making sure school is safe for everyone.

But what’s the best approach?

Are metal detectors and armed security guards the best way to ensure safety? Or does building a more supportive school culture keep students safer?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss school safety research and a Northern Kentucky University class designed to prepare district leaders to respond to everything from natural disasters to suicide prevention and mental health crises.

Guests:



Ginger Blackwell, PhD, associate dean, Northern Kentucky University College of Education

Jennifer DePaoli, PhD, senior researcher, Learning Policy Institute

Edmundo Echeverria, assistant principal, R.A. Jones Middle School, Boone County Schools

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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