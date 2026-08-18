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Cincinnati Edition

Maybe you shouldn't wait to give your money away

Published August 18, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ana Karotkaya Photography

You can’t take it with you, so are you giving it away to your kids?

On Cincinnati Edition, why some parents are choosing to start giving to adult children right now rather than wait to pass on that inheritance.

The financial and tax considerations for families.

Guests:

  • Megan Lyons, financial planner, Foster and Motley
  • Chad Seiter, partner, Darpel Elder Law

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionBaby Boomers
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