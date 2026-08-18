Maybe you shouldn't wait to give your money away

You can’t take it with you, so are you giving it away to your kids?

On Cincinnati Edition, why some parents are choosing to start giving to adult children right now rather than wait to pass on that inheritance.

The financial and tax considerations for families.

Guests:



Megan Lyons, financial planner, Foster and Motley

Chad Seiter, partner, Darpel Elder Law

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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