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Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

Can your tree's health prevent storm-related damage?

Published August 19, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
a close-up of a tree with small green leaves with a blue sky and rays of sunshine peaking through the branches
David Vig
/
Unsplash

Did you lose any big branches in last week’s storms? Or have trees uprooted completely?

On the Cincinnati Edition gardening show, we check in with an arborist to understand what caused the destruction, get tips for assessing the damage and hear how to minimize the risks during severe weather.

We’ll also discuss fall planting, late summer harvesting and answer all your questions for the full hour.

Guests:

  • Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping
  • Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center
  • Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionGardeningsevere weather
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