Can your tree's health prevent storm-related damage?

Did you lose any big branches in last week’s storms? Or have trees uprooted completely?

On the Cincinnati Edition gardening show, we check in with an arborist to understand what caused the destruction, get tips for assessing the damage and hear how to minimize the risks during severe weather.

We’ll also discuss fall planting, late summer harvesting and answer all your questions for the full hour.

Guests:



Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping

Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center

Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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