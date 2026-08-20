Parental advice overload: How do working parents manage the deluge of expert voices?

There’s loads of parenting advice out there. Organic meals, unstructured play and, of course, little to no screen time are some of the go-to tips. It can feel like it takes a village to follow all the advice. But what they don't always tell you is that village can be hard to come by, along with finding the time to devote to perfect parenting.

While parents can feel bombarded with well-intentioned advice, it can also feel like the only way to be super-mom or -dad is to have the disposable cash to put toward nannies, grocery delivery and all the other hacks that help you parent. What's a working parent to do?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the realities of parenting under time and budgetary constraints and how to make advice like screen limits really work for you.

Guests:



Laura Mitchell, president, Beech Acres Parenting Center

Ellen Lee, writer, New York Times Wirecutter

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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