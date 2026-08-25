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Atheists in church

Published August 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
The interior of the now-vacant St. Mark Catholic Church in Evanston
Nick Swartsell
The interior of the now-vacant St. Mark Catholic Church in Evanston

The share of the U.S. population that is affiliated with any religion has dropped by 13% from 2010 to 2020, according to Pew Research.

But among some atheists there may be a longing for a sense of community that we often associate with churchgoing.

So where do we find community and belonging in an increasingly secular society? And do some atheists find value in attending church? On Cincinnati Edition we discuss non-believers among the congregation.

Guests:

  • Lucinda Isaacs, pastor, Mt. Auburn Presbyterian
  • Robert English, pastor, Clifton United Methodist
  • Nick Fish, president, American Atheists

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionMt. Auburn Presbyterian Churchchurchesatheists
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