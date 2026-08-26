Won't you be my neighbor?

How well do you know you neighbors? Do you know their names? Their pets' names?

Some people have the extra key to their neighbors' front door, but maybe you've never met them face-to-face.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the ways to get to know your neighbor and your community if you aren't already familiar.

Guests:

Julia Sullivan, contributor, Vox

Shirah Kraus, Oakley resident

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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