Extreme summer weather has created challenges for farmers

July marked the United States' hottest month on record, and local floods created chaos for many in Greater Cincinnati.

Because of these conditions, American farmers face unprecedented challenges, and consumers are bracing for higher grocery costs because of the unwieldy yields.

On Cincinnati Edition, how are local farmers shifting their practices to adapt to the changing weather patterns? And what's in store for Americans who need to stock their shelves and fridges?

Guests:



Louise Gartner, founder and farmer, Fox Tail Farm

Marykate Glenn, farmer, Big Table Farm Co-Op

Ben Cook, PhD, research physical scientist, NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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