More utilities are being disconnected for nonpayment this year in Ohio

More Ohioans have had their power shut off because of nonpayment this year than in years past.

From June 2025 to May 2026, 344,589 Ohio households had their electric turned off for lack of payment.

On Cincinnati Edition, we hear from agencies about what help is available for those who need it.

Guests:



Kathryn Metz, senior outreach & education specialist, Ohio Consumers’ Counsel

Diane Dozier, director of the Home Energy Assistance Program, Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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